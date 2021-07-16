Short Interest in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Decreases By 23.5%

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,010,000 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the June 15th total of 1,320,000 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 534,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ:VRSN traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $229.74. 354,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,467. VeriSign has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.69.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.21% and a net margin of 49.42%. The business had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that VeriSign will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. raised their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $128,037.31. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,312,051.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.51, for a total transaction of $1,311,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 833,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,041,992.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,165 shares of company stock worth $7,937,886. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in VeriSign by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in VeriSign by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

