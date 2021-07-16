Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Short Interest Update

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.5 days. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

SPRO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.43. The company had a trading volume of 89,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,101. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $23.64.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.11% and a negative net margin of 498.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPRO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,776,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,152,000 after purchasing an additional 44,996 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 63.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 434,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 169,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 36.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 92,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1,082.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 248,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.