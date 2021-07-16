Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Short Interest Update

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the June 15th total of 3,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.5 days. Currently, 9.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
SPRO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.43. The company had a trading volume of 89,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,101. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.54. Spero Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.50 and a 1 year high of $23.64.
Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.11% and a negative net margin of 498.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that Spero Therapeutics will post -3.04 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,776,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,152,000 after purchasing an additional 44,996 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 63.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 434,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 169,347 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 363,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 36.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 342,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 92,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1,082.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,259,000 after purchasing an additional 248,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.
Spero Therapeutics Company Profile
Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.
