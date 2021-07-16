Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Short Interest Update

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 4,950,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.
In other news, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $41,265.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $41,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,939,707 shares of company stock valued at $399,376,402. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $121,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of RARE stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,264. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.47. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $72.83 and a one year high of $179.65.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.
Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.