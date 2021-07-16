Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Short Interest Update

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,000 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the June 15th total of 4,950,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

In other news, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $41,265.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 396 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $41,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,939,707 shares of company stock valued at $399,376,402. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $121,000. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RARE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.81.

Shares of RARE stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,264. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.47. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $72.83 and a one year high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 38.24% and a negative net margin of 60.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

