The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Principle Wealth Partners LLC

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,947 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,785 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises approximately 1.4% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $11,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 158.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 16,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 16.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,088 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.7% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 16,462 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,025,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 70,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $21,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 20.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HD shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.65.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $322.71. 2,603,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,672,908. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.