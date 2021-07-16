Era Swap Price Reaches $0.0079 on Exchanges (ES)

Era Swap (CURRENCY:ES) traded 65.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 16th. Era Swap has a market cap of $7.84 million and $24,955.00 worth of Era Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Era Swap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Era Swap has traded 79.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00048440 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00014395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.38 or 0.00815574 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005800 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000354 BTC.

About Era Swap

Era Swap (ES) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2019. Era Swap’s total supply is 2,097,550,005 coins and its circulating supply is 997,282,758 coins. Era Swap’s official website is eraswap.life . Era Swap’s official Twitter account is @eraswaptec

According to CryptoCompare, “Era Swap Token (ES) is a decentralized utility token currently based on Ethereum blockchain (ERC20) which will be used on multiple platforms for exchange of services (P2P), avail discounts, get rewards and many more utility. Era Swap Life is Single Sign On (SSO) gateway which provides access to multiple utility platforms accepting Era Swap (ES) Utility token Era Swap users can add their wallet to access the platforms which offers multiple solutions to community members. Era Swap Ecosystem includes interlinked multiple platforms where Era Swap Tokens can be utilized for exchange of services, availing discounts, getting rewards and other utilities. Era Swap Team will identify and help build more such platforms in future which are built for the community and willing to incorporate ES reward system. “

Buying and Selling Era Swap

