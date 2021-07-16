megaBONK Trading 2.8% Lower This Week (MBONK)

megaBONK (CURRENCY:MBONK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 16th. One megaBONK coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0756 or 0.00000238 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. megaBONK has a total market cap of $226,885.25 and approximately $3,959.00 worth of megaBONK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, megaBONK has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

megaBONK Profile

megaBONK (CRYPTO:MBONK) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. megaBONK’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. megaBONK’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Buying and Selling megaBONK

