TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,606,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,055 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial accounts for approximately 1.7% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of Fidelity National Financial worth $146,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 45,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 10,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $264,669.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 265,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,314,235.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 30,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total value of $1,412,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 306,054 shares of company stock worth $14,282,661. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNF traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.05. The stock had a trading volume of 22,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,535,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.82 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.55.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.28. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

