JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Sells $15,530.00 in Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $15,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Robin Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $18,260.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $19,100.00.

JBLU stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $14.84. 10,291,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,025,780. JetBlue Airways Co. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Susquehanna upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 499.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 203,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 169,775 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 35,612 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,255,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,211,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth $4,761,000. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

