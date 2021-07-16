Ian T. Bothwell Sells 100,000 Shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) Stock

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BPSR) CFO Ian T. Bothwell sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.33, for a total value of $33,000.00.
BPSR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,954,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,175,556. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.17. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.63.
About Organicell Regenerative Medicine
Recommended Story: Technical Analysis
Receive News & Ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organicell Regenerative Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.