Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dowa Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWMNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,400 shares, an increase of 74.0% from the June 15th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 294.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWMNF remained flat at $$39.00 during trading on Friday. Dowa has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $43.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.99.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DWMNF shares. Mizuho upgraded Dowa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dowa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Dowa Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the environmental management and recycling, nonferrous metals, electronic materials, metal processing, and heat treatment businesses worldwide. The company's Environmental Management & Recycling segment offers intermediate waste treatment, controlled landfilling, and soil remediation services; metal, household appliance, and automobile recycling services; consulting on environmental matters; and environmental logistics services.

