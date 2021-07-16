China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,398,100 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the June 15th total of 19,851,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 933.2 days.

Shares of China Construction Bank stock remained flat at $$0.69 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.79. China Construction Bank has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $0.90.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

