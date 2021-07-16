China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Short Interest Update

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,398,100 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the June 15th total of 19,851,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 933.2 days.
Shares of China Construction Bank stock remained flat at $$0.69 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.79. China Construction Bank has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $0.90.
About China Construction Bank
