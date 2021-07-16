Insider Selling: SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Director Thomas H. Werner sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $87,360.00.

SunPower stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.65. 3,597,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,901,958. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.15 million. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in SunPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SunPower in the first quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in SunPower by 684.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPWR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.

