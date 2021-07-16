Insider Selling: SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Director Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Director Thomas H. Werner sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total transaction of $87,360.00.
SunPower stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.65. 3,597,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,901,958. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $57.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.74.
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $306.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.15 million. SunPower had a net margin of 33.55% and a negative return on equity of 14.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPWR shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $42.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.
SunPower Company Profile
SunPower Corporation delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers; and sells turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services, as well as sells energy under power purchase agreements.
Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.