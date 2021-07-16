Analysts Anticipate Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Analysts expect Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) to announce earnings per share of ($0.64) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vapotherm’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.65). Vapotherm posted earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vapotherm will report full year earnings of ($2.32) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.36) to ($2.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Vapotherm.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.58 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.95%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other Vapotherm news, insider Thomas W. Smith acquired 17,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.48 per share, with a total value of $421,888.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas W. Smith acquired 94,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.84 per share, with a total value of $2,247,253.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 122,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,042 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 337.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vapotherm in the first quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VAPO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.49. 153,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,966. The stock has a market cap of $556.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.25 and a beta of -1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.99. Vapotherm has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $54.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

