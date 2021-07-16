Insider Selling: Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) Major Shareholder Sells 21,900 Shares of Stock

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (OTCMKTS:PUCKU) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $222,504.00. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Goal Acquisitions alerts:

On Thursday, June 10th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 182,520 shares of Goal Acquisitions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total transaction of $1,861,704.00.

OTCMKTS:PUCKU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,394. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.22. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $10.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter worth about $563,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,254,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter worth approximately $2,764,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the first quarter worth approximately $501,000.

About Goal Acquisitions

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Goal Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goal Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.