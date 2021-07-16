Air A. Jr. Bastarrica Sells 14,234 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) VP Air A. Jr. Bastarrica sold 14,234 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $301,760.80.
Shares of KN traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.41. 36,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,375. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.88. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 65.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.36.
Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Knowles Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms recently commented on KN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Knowles from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.
Knowles Company Profile
Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.
