Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CEO James J. Lerner Sells 65,560 Shares

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CEO James J. Lerner sold 65,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $419,584.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

QMCO traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,045. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66. The company has a market capitalization of $346.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 2.24. Quantum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.05 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quantum Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QMCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,658 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,451 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quantum by 233.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and unstructured data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

Featured Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.