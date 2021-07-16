American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $64.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.97 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ AOUT traded down $7.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.04. 59,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,523. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.68. American Outdoor Brands has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $36.62.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of American Outdoor Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

AOUT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Outdoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $44.00) on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.14.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.