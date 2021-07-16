Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) Announces Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 142.33% and a negative net margin of 36.56%.

Shares of THTX stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.57. 14,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,397. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Theratechnologies has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The firm has a market cap of $338.11 million, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of analysts have commented on THTX shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Theratechnologies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Theratechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.83.

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies to address the unmet medical needs in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

