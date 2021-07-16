Principle Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,461 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter worth about $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Facebook by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Facebook by 2.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,398 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook by 34.8% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,213,078 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,948,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Facebook by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $995,064,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.17, for a total transaction of $20,615,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.49, for a total value of $89,122.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,990,951.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,365,020 shares of company stock worth $776,472,986. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Facebook from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.20.

FB traded down $2.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $341.59. 273,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,704,979. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $332.74. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.90 and a 1-year high of $358.79. The company has a market cap of $968.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

