First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) Short Interest Up 85.7% in June

First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the June 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:FTLB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.12. The stock had a trading volume of 158 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,600. First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $22.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.59.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTLB) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 16.58% of First Trust Hedged BuyWrite Income ETF worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

