Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Short Interest Update

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 89.2% from the June 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:TIAIY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Telecom Italia has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $6.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

