Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Short Interest Update

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 89.2% from the June 15th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:TIAIY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Telecom Italia has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $6.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.55.
About Telecom Italia
