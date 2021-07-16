Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Short Interest Update

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,100 shares, an increase of 86.9% from the June 15th total of 69,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

OTCMKTS:PMNXF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. 6,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,925. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.06. Perseus Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

