Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Down 86.1% in June

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 86.1% from the June 15th total of 135,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 189.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:TSMRF traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $31.08. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387. Tsumura & Co. has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $34.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.01.
Tsumura & Co. Company Profile
See Also: What is the balance sheet?
Receive News & Ratings for Tsumura & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tsumura & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.