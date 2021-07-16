Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) Short Interest Down 86.1% in June

Tsumura & Co. (OTCMKTS:TSMRF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a decrease of 86.1% from the June 15th total of 135,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 189.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSMRF traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $31.08. 1,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387. Tsumura & Co. has a 1-year low of $30.65 and a 1-year high of $34.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.01.

Tsumura & Co. Company Profile

Tsumura & Co engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers Kampo extract intermediates and granular Kampo formulations. It is involved in the procurement, selection and processing, and storage of raw material crude drugs and crude drug pieces for decoction; manufacture of Kampo powdered extracts and traditional Chinese medicines, as well as Kampo powdered extracts; and sale of pharmaceuticals and food products.

