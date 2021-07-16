Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Uni-Select Inc. (OTCMKTS:UNIEF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, an increase of 84.3% from the June 15th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 153.0 days.

UNIEF has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Uni-Select from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Shares of UNIEF stock remained flat at $$12.15 during trading hours on Friday. Uni-Select has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $12.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.36.

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.