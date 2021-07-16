Daryl M. Adams Sells 15,000 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Stock

The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $574,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,919,454.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.31. 3,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,498. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.57. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.87 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.07.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.66 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth about $13,855,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in The Shyft Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 759,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,705,000. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after buying an additional 25,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

SHYF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles that are used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

