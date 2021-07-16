WNS (NYSE:WNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

WNS (NYSE:WNS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WNS had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WNS stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.90. 363,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,300. WNS has a 1 year low of $57.06 and a 1 year high of $83.57. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.49.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in WNS by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in WNS by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in WNS by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 15,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in WNS by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in WNS by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.60.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

