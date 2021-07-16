3M (NYSE:MMM) CEO Sells $1,345,633.40 in Stock

3M (NYSE:MMM) CEO Michael F. Roman sold 6,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.80, for a total transaction of $1,345,633.40.

Shares of MMM traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $199.37. 2,473,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,484,606. 3M has a 12 month low of $148.80 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a market cap of $115.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in 3M by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in 3M by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in 3M by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 15,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $199.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.17.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

