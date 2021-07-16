Insider Selling: Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Insider Sells 11,465 Shares of Stock

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total transaction of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE MS traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.25. 12,404,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,771,366. The firm has a market cap of $169.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $94.27.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MS shares. Argus increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.68.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 24.3% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 190,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,477,000 after purchasing an additional 37,220 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth $326,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 7.8% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 7,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 10.6% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 100,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

