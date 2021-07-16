Sujeet Chand Sells 11,600 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sujeet Chand sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $3,078,060.00.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $293.92. 573,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,139. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.57 and a 1-year high of $295.71. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.31.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

