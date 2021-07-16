Sujeet Chand Sells 11,600 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sujeet Chand sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total transaction of $3,078,060.00.
Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $293.92. 573,103 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 717,139. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.57 and a 1-year high of $295.71. The stock has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $275.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.29% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have weighed in on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.31.
About Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.
