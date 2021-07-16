Barry J. Bentley Sells 115,797 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Stock

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Director Barry J. Bentley sold 115,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $7,181,729.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BSY traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $58.89. 55,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,345,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 106.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $67.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.22.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSY. Zacks Investment Research cut Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Griffin Securities assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bentley Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Bentley Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,039,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $5,753,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 380.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 325,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,184,000 after acquiring an additional 257,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

