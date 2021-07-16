DAO Maker One Day Volume Reaches $1.29 Million (DAO)

DAO Maker (CURRENCY:DAO) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 16th. One DAO Maker coin can now be bought for about $1.48 or 0.00004634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $54.23 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DAO Maker alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00038737 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.96 or 0.00106442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00145693 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,925.76 or 1.00064605 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002861 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003135 BTC.

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was January 7th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 275,176,500 coins and its circulating supply is 36,680,520 coins. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker

According to CryptoCompare, “After the DAO hack, a hard fork has been implemented in the Ethereum blockchain to allow DAO token holders to withdraw their ETH. The easiest way to get your ETH back seems to be through https://www.myetherwallet.com/#the-dao. Another easy way at the moment is to install the latest version of mist https://github.com/ethereum/mist/releases and go to https://slacknation.github.io/medium/12/12.html (inside the Mist browser obviously). Press the first button, wait for 1 block, press the second button. This works only for addresses that have DAO tokens linked to them. “

Buying and Selling DAO Maker

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAO Maker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DAOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for DAO Maker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO Maker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.