Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) to Buy

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.47% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc. is a mining company with operations principally in Virginia and West Virginia. The company supplies metallurgical products to the steel industry. Alpha Metallurgical Resources Inc., formerly known as Contura Energy Inc., is based in BRISTOL, Tenn. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.46. 11,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,776. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.57. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1 year low of $3.08 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.36.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.27. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative return on equity of 75.00% and a negative net margin of 28.90%. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David J. Stetson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMR. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

