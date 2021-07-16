BitBall Price Down 10.4% Over Last 7 Days (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 16th. In the last week, BitBall has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. BitBall has a market capitalization of $3.52 million and $925,043.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,938.98 or 1.00009345 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00039151 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00006460 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00051604 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000871 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006581 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000476 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

