Lotto (LOTTO) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $98,912.00

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 16th. Lotto has a total market capitalization of $28.24 million and approximately $98,912.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lotto has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. One Lotto coin can currently be purchased for $0.0141 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lotto Profile

LOTTO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance . Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Lotto

