Cango (NYSE:CANG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.65

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.65 and last traded at $4.65, with a volume of 2666 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.88.

CANG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Cango from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.37. The firm has a market cap of $699.94 million, a PE ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Cango (NYSE:CANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 30th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($2.32). Cango had a return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 105.99%. The business had revenue of $171.52 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cango Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CANG. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Cango during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cango during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Cango in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cango by 95.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.34% of the company’s stock.

Cango Company Profile (NYSE:CANG)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, original equipment manufacturer, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. The company offers automobile trading solutions, including car sourcing, logistics, and warehousing support for dealers, as well as software as a service solutions; and facilitation of car purchases for car buyers.

