Short Interest in CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Declines By 83.4%

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the June 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CVVUF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 41,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,772. CanAlaska Uranium has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.50.

Get CanAlaska Uranium alerts:

About CanAlaska Uranium

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for uranium, nickel, copper, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds interests in approximately 214,000 hectares of mining claims in the Athabasca region located across the provinces of Saskatchewan, Manitoba, British Columbia, and Alberta in Canada.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CanAlaska Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAlaska Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.