Short Interest in CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) Declines By 83.4%

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CVVUF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the June 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CVVUF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 41,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,772. CanAlaska Uranium has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.50.
About CanAlaska Uranium
Read More: Coverage Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for CanAlaska Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAlaska Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.