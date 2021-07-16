Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Short Interest Update

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 83.3% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of CTRYY stock remained flat at $$27.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.90. Country Garden has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $32.84.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Country Garden from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

