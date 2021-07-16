First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Western Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYFW) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 85.5% from the June 15th total of 168,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MYFW. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Western Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Western Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday.

MYFW traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $24.86. The company had a trading volume of 494 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07. First Western Financial has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $31.72. The company has a market cap of $198.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.79.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. First Western Financial had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $23.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that First Western Financial will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYFW. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in First Western Financial in the first quarter valued at $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in First Western Financial by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Western Financial by 140.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in First Western Financial by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in First Western Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

