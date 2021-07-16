Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) Short Interest Update

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,800 shares, an increase of 145.8% from the June 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 372,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nova LifeStyle by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 73,148 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nova LifeStyle in the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Nova LifeStyle during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nova LifeStyle alerts:

NASDAQ NVFY traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,965. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17. Nova LifeStyle has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $7.49.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.33 million for the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative return on equity of 50.51% and a negative net margin of 204.37%.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, and home offices.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Nova LifeStyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova LifeStyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.