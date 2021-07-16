Short Interest in Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Declines By 72.3%

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 72.3% from the June 15th total of 44,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DBCCF traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,745. Decibel Cannabis has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23.

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc engages in the cultivation, processing, production, and retail sale of cannabis products in Canada. It offers cannabis flower, cannabis pre-rolls, and cannabis biomass to licensed producers in Canada. The company is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing of various cannabis derivative products.

