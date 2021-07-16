Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Director Sells $129,799.42 in Stock

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Director Simone Wu sold 1,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.43, for a total transaction of $129,799.42.

NYSE FSR traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $15.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,324,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51. Fisker Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.70 and a 52-week high of $31.96.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on FSR. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FSR. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Fisker by 78.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,933,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,848 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Fisker during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,770,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Fisker by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,685,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,240,000 after acquiring an additional 926,414 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Fisker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,812,000. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at $34,092,000. 23.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc focuses on design, development, manufacture, and sale of electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

