Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) CEO Matthew J. Murphy Sells 20,000 Shares

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $853,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPSI traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,616. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.50. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.79 and a twelve month high of $36.37. The company has a market cap of $462.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,848.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on CPSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

