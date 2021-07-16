Truvestments Capital LLC Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises about 1.1% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Caterpillar by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after buying an additional 6,803,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,514,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $627,039,000 after buying an additional 665,237 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,802,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Caterpillar by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,977,000 after buying an additional 519,151 shares during the period. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAT traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $211.41. 2,737,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,134,169. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.21 and a 12 month high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $115.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.80%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Joseph E. Creed sold 27,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $2,448,255.96. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $273.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.55.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

