$4.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to announce sales of $4.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.09 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.19 billion. Eaton posted sales of $3.86 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year sales of $18.93 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.87 billion to $19.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $19.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.82 billion to $20.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.65.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,697.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,119,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,164,979,000 after buying an additional 75,938 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,045,205,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,152,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,057,000 after purchasing an additional 97,790 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Eaton by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,077,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $837,890,000 after acquiring an additional 109,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after acquiring an additional 489,453 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $153.87. 1,278,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,479. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $91.72 and a fifty-two week high of $155.67. The company has a market cap of $61.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.70%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

