Windacre Partnership LLC Has $452.72 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Windacre Partnership LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 90.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,400 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 11.3% of Windacre Partnership LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Windacre Partnership LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $452,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,733,202,000 after buying an additional 697,236 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,590,747,000 after buying an additional 447,141 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,086,270,000 after buying an additional 427,842 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 350,477 shares during the period. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL stock traded down $5.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2,534.38. 48,552 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,622. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,399.97. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,402.15 and a 1-year high of $2,586.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. The firm had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same period last year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

