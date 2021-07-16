Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) is TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,223,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,475 shares during the quarter. Thomson Reuters comprises approximately 3.3% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $282,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 26,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 126.0% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 114,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,052,000 after buying an additional 63,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 827,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,474,000 after buying an additional 58,665 shares in the last quarter. 21.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRI. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$130.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.40.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,974. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.75. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $68.09 and a one year high of $102.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $50.90 billion, a PE ratio of 51.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.44.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 98.69% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 41.30%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

