TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. Has $97.65 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814,370 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 302,941 shares during the quarter. Ross Stores accounts for approximately 1.1% of TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $97,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,773,527. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.40 and a 12 month high of $134.21. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 97.44%.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,193,744.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $411,742.50. Insiders sold 52,690 shares of company stock valued at $6,642,609 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research raised Ross Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.43.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

