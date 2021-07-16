Vista Equity Partners Management LLC Sells 74,608 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Vista Equity Partners Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 60.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,608 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $7,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $1,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,662.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $309,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,194 shares of company stock valued at $28,788,494. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $3.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.15. 14,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,956. The stock has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a PE ratio of -219.09 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $77.87 and a one year high of $197.71.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $59.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

BILL has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.69.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

