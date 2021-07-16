National Bank Financial Trims New Gold (TSE:NGD) Target Price to C$3.50

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at National Bank Financial to C$3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 69.90% from the company’s current price.

NGD has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on New Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$2.15 target price on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$2.59.

Shares of TSE NGD traded down C$0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.06. 916,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.59. New Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.77 and a 1 year high of C$3.05. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.36.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$208.83 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

