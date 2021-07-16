National Bank Financial Cuts Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Price Target to C$7.00

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.61% from the company’s current price.

CS has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.10.

TSE CS traded down C$0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$5.05. 1,928,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,584,207. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.19. Capstone Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.95 and a 12-month high of C$6.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.41.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The mining company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$258.42 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Capstone Mining will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider George Leslie Brack sold 182,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.68, for a total value of C$1,035,464.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 817,700 shares in the company, valued at C$4,644,536. Also, Director Dale Canfield Peniuk sold 50,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.38, for a total value of C$273,621.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,280 shares in the company, valued at C$840,786.40. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,067,312 shares of company stock worth $5,870,093.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

